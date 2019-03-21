There are few people who have captured the national attention in the current political space in the way that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has.

From championing the Green New Deal to leading the fight against Amazon’s plan for a New York headquarters which eventually led to Amazon bowing out, Ocasio-Cortez has made plenty of headlines recently, something that Stephen Colbert noted on Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

This level of attention, however, has come with its fair share of backlash, including an irrational remark by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, that Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t want people to reproduce with the Green New Deal. As such, Colbert decided to host his version of a town hall, “Just One Question,” where all the Late Show staffers could ask Ocasio-Cortez any question they desired.

The questions ranged from the personal (“How does it feel to be the youngest member of Congress?” to which Ocasio-Cortez replied, “A little lonely actually; no one here knows who Drake is.”) to the political (“How would Medicare for all even work?” which AOC addressed both expertly and succinctly), tackling everything from Mitch McConnell to that infamous dance video.

Watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez answer the Late Show‘s questions below.

