40 Dead After Overloaded Ferry Sinks in Iraq's Tigris River

Iraqi riding their boats on the Tigris river on October 16, 2018 in the capital Baghdad. On March 21, 2019 an overloaded ferry celebrating the Kurdish new year sank in the Tigris river near Mosul, Iraq killing at least 40 people, an official said.
Ahmad al-Rubaye—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:16 AM EDT

(BAGHDAD) — A ferry overloaded with people celebrating the Kurdish new year sank in the Tigris river near the Iraqi city of Mosul on Thursday, killing at least 40 people, an official said.

Col. Hussam Khalil, head of the Civil Defense in the Nineveh province, told The Associated Press the accident occurred as scores of people were out in the tourist area celebrating Nowruz, which marks the Kurdish new year and the arrival of spring.

Khalil said many of the dead were women and children, adding that search operations are still underway.

Iraqi forces drove the Islamic State group from Mosul in 2017 after a devastating campaign that left entire neighborhoods in ruins.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE