A little girl with a new toy is always excited, but out of everyone on Earth right now, nobody is having as much fun as this 2-year-old on her birthday.

This 2-year-old is a huge fan of the beloved and ever-iconic Elmo — who isn’t, really? — and her “Elmo shoes” were more than she could’ve dreamt of.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The girl’s parents shared her reaction on Twitter last week. When asked whose face was on the shoes, the tiny fan calmly said “Elmo” before shaking with happiness. The adorable post has 4.6 million views on Twitter as of Thursday morning.

We’ve all been there, and people certainly identified with her jubilance.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.