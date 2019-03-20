Barron Trump Is Now Officially a Teenager

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son, Barron Trump, arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, on March 10, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Middle-schooler Barron Trump turned 13 on Wednesday.
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE / AP
(WASHINGTON) — A teenager is calling the White House home again.

President Donald Trump’s youngest child, Barron, turned 13 on Wednesday, the first day of spring break at the Maryland private school where he’s a seventh-grader.

Barron and his mother, Melania Trump, are keeping to tradition and spending the break at their Palm Beach, Florida, home.

The Republican president was in Washington with plans for a trip to Ohio later Wednesday.

There’s no word on plans for a birthday celebration for Barron, whose full name is Barron William Trump. But the first lady tweeted a photo of a gold-tone Mylar balloon in the shape of “13” and a caption that said “Happy Birthday BWT” followed by three hearts.

President Barack Obama’s daughters, Malia and Sasha, also turned 13 in the White House.

