Leonardo DiCaprio is starring in another period piece and the full trailer is here.

Naturally, the gifs and memes of the star in a suit and slicked-back hair have already begun.

The star’s latest role is in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, co-starring with Brad Pitt, Dakota Fanning and Al Pacino. DiCaprio is also reuniting with his The Wolf of Wall Street love interest, Margot Robbie, in the film, which premieres in July.

Taking place in 1969, the movie is sure to feature of a lot of classic DiCaprio dancing, only made more popular in 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street and in footage from the actor at concerts.

The Twitterverse is missing no beats.

Here are some more of the best tweets highlighting the already-iconic Leonardo DiCaprio dance moves.

