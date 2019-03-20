Theresa May Asks the EU to Delay Brexit Until June 30

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in central London for the weekly PMQ session in the House of Commons.
Barcroft Media—Barcroft Media via Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:19 AM EDT

Prime Minister Theresa May has asked the European Union to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union until June 30.

The U.K. is currently due to leave the bloc in nine days, but Parliament has twice rejected May’s divorce deal with the EU.

May told European Council President Donald Tusk in a letter seeking the extension that she intends to try a third time to get the deal approved.

A delay to Brexit needs approval from all 27 remaining EU member states, who are meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

