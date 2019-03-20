Sophie Turner Victoriously Enjoys Wine on a Jumbotron Like a Queen in Real Life

Of all the cast members on Game of Thrones at this time, Sophie Turner is probably having the most fun.

At Tuesday night’s game where the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 3-2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the actor possessed enough regal confidence to rule all seven kingdoms. After the jumbotron aired a clip of Turner starring in Thrones, Turner responded by offering silly faces, a dab and chugging a glass of red wine.

Turner was joined by fiancé Joe Jonas, who she’s set to wed in France this summer.

Former player Cory Anderson was the first to circulate the clip online with the caption, “The Starks know how to send it!!!!” From there, Barstool Sports shared it to Twitter.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on April 14.

