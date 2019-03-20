Burials and National Mourning Underway for Cyclone Idai Victims in Zimbabwe and Mozambique

Mourners carry the coffins of those killed in Cyclone Idai in the eastern Zimbabwe town of Chimanimani on March 18, 2019.
Zinyage Auntony—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:26 AM EDT

(CHIPINGE, Zimbabwe) — Zimbabwe is retrieving and burying bodies Wednesday as Mozambique begins three days of national mourning for victims of Cyclone Idai.

The death toll is rising in both countries, but the full number of those killed and damage done will only be known when torrential floodwaters recede. Persistent rains are forecast through Thursday so it will be days before the plains of Mozambique drain toward the Indian Ocean.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is to visit on Wednesday the hard-hit mountain community of Chimanimani on the eastern border with Mozambique. Some 300 people may have died in Zimbabwe as a result of the cyclone, say officials.

Mozambican officials say its death toll is 200 and rising. Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said earlier this week he expects fatalities to be more than 1,000.

