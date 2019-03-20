(WASHINGTON) — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team says it won’t be able to meet a court deadline this week in part because of the “press of other work.”

That’s according to court papers filed Tuesday in a case brought by The Washington Post.

The filing doesn’t provide additional details so it’s unclear whether the cryptic reference is related to Mueller’s timeline for concluding his Russia investigation or to unrelated responsibilities of his team members.

The newspaper is seeking sealed materials in the case of the former campaign chairman to Donald Trump, Paul Manafort. Mueller’s team says it needs until April 1 to respond and to consult within the government.

The filing comes amid signs that Mueller’s Russia probe is wrapping up as team members have left or announced their departure.

