Lawyers Say They Will Release a List of Illinois Catholic Clergy Accused of Sexual Misconduct

By Associated Press
12:43 AM EDT

(CHICAGO) — Attorneys who have represented clergy abuse victims across the United States say they are releasing a report that lists the names of every Catholic priest and lay person in Illinois who has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct.

On Wednesday, the attorneys say they will release a 185-page report that includes background information and work histories of 395 priests and lay people accused in the state’s six dioceses.

Attorney Mark Pearlman says this is the first time such a comprehensive Illinois list has been compiled. It aggregates previously reported information and it’s not clear how much is new.

The Archdiocese of Chicago says it already releases the names of every priest who’s had a substantiated allegation against him and turns over the names of those accused to law enforcement.

