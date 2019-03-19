If your upcoming flight lands in Austin, Texas, you’re going to have more than just a view of the city.

An artist has created a crop circle using organic materials such as mulch, sand and clay to make a portrait of 2020 presidential contender Beto O’Rourke, who announced his candidacy last week.

The artist, Stan Herd, reportedly spent up to $10,000 in the materials, transportation and housing the project took, but he told ABC’s local news channel in Austin, KVUE, that it was a community effort to make the artwork.

The portrait has a diameter of approximately two acres and it is located just a couple miles north of Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

