If your upcoming flight lands in Austin, Texas, you’re going to have more than just a view of the city.
An artist has created a crop circle using organic materials such as mulch, sand and clay to make a portrait of 2020 presidential contender Beto O’Rourke, who announced his candidacy last week.
The artist, Stan Herd, reportedly spent up to $10,000 in the materials, transportation and housing the project took, but he told ABC’s local news channel in Austin, KVUE, that it was a community effort to make the artwork.
The portrait has a diameter of approximately two acres and it is located just a couple miles north of Austin Bergstrom International Airport.