It’s always true that with a new month comes a slew of new Netflix content. But April 2019 brings more original content to the beloved streaming service than ever before.
A new season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is here to deliver more mystery for old and new fans of the show’s first spooky season.
And on the film side, Spy Kids and P.S. I Love You, among dozens of other movies, are joining the service on the first of the month, so you can relive your favorites this spring.
It’s also your last chance to watch films like Happy Gilmore, American Pie and Silver Linings Playbook which won’t be available to stream in May.
Here’s everything that’s what’s new on Netflix in April 2019, and everything that’s available for the last time.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in April 2019
Available in April
Chambers
Available April 1
Ultraman
Available April 2
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
Available April 3
Suzzanna: Buried Alive
Available April 5
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2
Our Planet
Persona: Collection
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor
Spirit Riding Free: Season 8
Tijuana
Unicorn Store
Available April 9
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6
Available April 10
You vs. Wild
Available April 11
Black Summer
Available April 12
A Land Imagined
Huge in France
Mighty Little Bheem
The Perfect Date
The Silence
Special
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?
Available April 15
No Good Nick
Available April 16
Super Monsters Furever Friends
Available April 18
My First First Love
Available April 19
A Fortunate Man
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
Cuckoo: Season 5
Music Teacher
Rilakkuma and Kaoru
Samantha!: Season 2
Someone Great
Available April 20
Grass is Greener
Available April 22
Pinky Malinky: Part 2
Selection Day
Available April 23
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Available April 24
Bonding
Available April 26
The Protector: Season 2
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2
Street Food
Yankee
Available April 30
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
Baki: Part 2
Ingress: The Animation
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2019
Available April 1
Across The Line
All the President’s Men
Bonnie and Clyde
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Evolution
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
I Am Legend
Lakeview Terrace
Monster House
Obsessed
Penelope
Pineapple Express
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
P.S. I Love You
Snatch
Spy Kids
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
The Bone Collector
The Fifth Element
The Golden Compass
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Valkyrie
In The Shadows
Available April 5
Legacies: Season 1
Available April 10
New Girl: Season 7
Available April 12
Band Aid
Available April 15
Luis Miguel — The Series: Season 1
The New Romantic
Available April 19
I, Daniel Blake
Available April 25
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
The Ugly Truth
Available April 26
The Sapphires
Available April 27
American Honey
Available April 28
Señora Acero: Season 5
Available April 29
Burning
The Imitation Game
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2019
Leaving April 1
American Pie
Billy Madison
Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
Casino Royale
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Goldfinger
Happy Feet
Happy Gilmore
Heat
I Love You, Man
L.A. Confidential
Live and Let Die
Luther: Series 1-4
Octopussy
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Seven
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Wallander: Series 1-4
You Only Live Twice
Leaving April 4
Raw
Leaving April 7
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
Leaving April 13
Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 18
Silver Linings Playbook