It’s always true that with a new month comes a slew of new Netflix content. But April 2019 brings more original content to the beloved streaming service than ever before.

A new season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is here to deliver more mystery for old and new fans of the show’s first spooky season.

And on the film side, Spy Kids and P.S. I Love You, among dozens of other movies, are joining the service on the first of the month, so you can relive your favorites this spring.

It’s also your last chance to watch films like Happy Gilmore, American Pie and Silver Linings Playbook which won’t be available to stream in May.

Here’s everything that’s what’s new on Netflix in April 2019, and everything that’s available for the last time.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in April 2019

Available in April

Chambers

Available April 1

Ultraman

Available April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

Available April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive

Available April 5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2

Our Planet

Persona: Collection

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8

Tijuana

Unicorn Store

Available April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6

Available April 10

You vs. Wild

Available April 11

Black Summer

Available April 12

A Land Imagined

Huge in France

Mighty Little Bheem

The Perfect Date

The Silence

Special

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?

Available April 15

No Good Nick

Available April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends

Available April 18

My First First Love

Available April 19

A Fortunate Man

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage

Cuckoo: Season 5

Music Teacher

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

Samantha!: Season 2

Someone Great

Available April 20

Grass is Greener

Available April 22

Pinky Malinky: Part 2

Selection Day

Available April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Available April 24

Bonding

Available April 26

The Protector: Season 2

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2

Street Food

Yankee

Available April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward

Baki: Part 2

Ingress: The Animation

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2019

Available April 1

Across The Line

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

Available April 5

Legacies: Season 1

In the Shadows

Available April 10

New Girl: Season 7

Available April 12

Band Aid

Available April 15

Luis Miguel — The Series: Season 1

The New Romantic

Available April 19

I, Daniel Blake

Available April 25

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

Available April 26

The Sapphires

Available April 27

American Honey

Available April 28

Señora Acero: Season 5

Available April 29

Burning

The Imitation Game

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2019

Leaving April 1

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

Leaving April 4

Raw

Leaving April 7

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Leaving April 13

Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 18

Silver Linings Playbook

