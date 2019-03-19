Elizabeth Warren Says She Supports the Elimination of the Electoral College

U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters in Salem, NH on March 15, 2019. During a Mississippi town hall broadcast on CNN on March 19, 2019, Warren said she supports the elimination of the electoral college.
Barry Chin—Boston Globe via Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:59 AM EDT

(JACKSON, Miss.) — Elizabeth Warren supports the elimination of the electoral college, the most pointed instance of the Democratic presidential candidate opposing the polarizing mechanism the nation uses to elect its presidents.

Warren has been critical of the electoral college before. The Massachusetts senator said last year that President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory, despite Democrat Hillary Clinton winning 3 million more votes than him, is “not exactly the sign of a healthy democracy.”

But Warren’s comments Monday during a Mississippi town hall broadcast on CNN represent her most straightforward endorsement of an end to the electoral college system.

Warren says, “I think everybody ought to have to come and ask for your vote.”

