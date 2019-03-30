Here's What’s New on Hulu in April 2019 — and What's Leaving

This month’s new streaming options on Hulu are more versatile than ever. Channel your inner cook with Barefoot Contessa, dance your heart out with Happy Feet or cry with The Time Traveler’s Wife — the options for licensed TV shows and movies are endless.

The streaming service is also premiering a couple originals this month and showing the premiere of the third season of The Bold Type.

Here’s what’s new on Hulu in April 2019 — and the shows and movies that are leaving.

Here’s the original content coming to Hulu in April 2019

April 1

Into The Dark: I’m Just F*cking With You: Episode 7 Premiere

April 19

Ramy: Complete Season 1 Premiere

Here are all the TV shows coming to Hulu in April 2019

Available April 1

Alone: Complete Season 5 (History Channel)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Seasons 1, 2, 3, 13 (History Channel)

Behind Bars: Rookie Year: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Born Behind Bars: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Cults and Extreme Belief: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 4 (Lifetime)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Raising Tourettes: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 3 (Bravo)

Available April 2

One-Punch Man: Special

Available April 5

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Available April 7

Rick Steves’ Europe: Complete Season 10 (PBS)

Available April 9

One-Punch Man: Season 2 Premiere

Available April 10

The Bold Type: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Chio’s School Road: Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord: Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 11

The Last Ship: Complete Season 5 (TNT)

Available April 15

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1&2 (Food Network)

Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics: Complete Seasons 11-13 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)

How the Earth Works: Complete Season 1 (Science Channel)

The Last Alaskans: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Discovery Channel)

Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Season 2 (ID)

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Treehouse Masters: Complete Seasons 8-10 (Animal Planet)

Unearthed: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Science Channel)

What on Earth: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Science Channel)

Yukon Men: Complete Season 6 (Discovery Channel)

Available April 17

Bless This Mess: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available April 18

I Am The Night: Complete Season 1 (TNT)

Available April 22

The Posh Frock Shop: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

Available April 23

Overlord: Episodes 1-13 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 28

Attack on Titan: Season 3, Part 2 Premiere (Funimation)

Available April 29

Fairy Tail: Season 9, Episodes 291-303 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 30

Vikings: Complete Season 5B (History Channel)

Here are all the movies coming to Hulu in April 2019

Available April 1

1492: Conquest of Paradise

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

Akeelah and the Bee

America’s Prince: The John F. Kennedy Jr. Story

An Everlasting Piece

At Close Range

Barton Fink

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beethoven’s 3rd

Beverly Hills Cop II

Big Fat Liar

Blow

Blown Away

Bounce

The Cable Guy

Case 39

The Clearing

Cold Mountain

Curious George: Follow that Monkey

Darkness

The Dark Mile

Days of Thunder

Diamonds are Forever

Die Another Day

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Dragonslayer

Eastern Promises

Escape from L.A.

Everything Must Go

The Falcon and the Snowman

Foxfire

Funny About Love

Funny Cow

Gloves Off

Goldfinger

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Happy Feet

Hollywood Homicide

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Think I Love My Wife

In A World…

The Jerk

Jersey Girl

Kill the Irishman

Law of the Lawless

Liberty Stands Still

License to Drive

Like Mike

Little Monsters

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Minus Man

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

One Million American Dreams

Painkillers

Penelope

Playing By Heart

Practical Magic

Primal Fear

Project Nim

Racing with the Moon

Scary Movie 2

The Seven Year Itch

Sex Drive

The Shining

Six Degrees of Separation

The Spy Who Loved Me

Stories We Tell

Sunshine Cleaning

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Ultraviolet

Undisputed

Uninvited Guest

Up in Smoke

Up in the Air

White Noise

The World is not Enough

You Only Live Twice

Available April 2

A Quiet Place

Air Strike

Weightless

Available April 8

Finding Your Feet

Paranormal Activity

Available April 9

Destroyer

Available April 11

Tyrel

Available April 12

Pledge

Available April 14

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Available April 15

Enchanted April

Master of Disguise

We Are Columbine

Available April 17

Overboard

Available April 18

The Quake

Available April 21

Book Club

Noma – My Perfect Storm

Available April 22

The Next Three Days

The Sisters Brothers

Available April 23

Arcadia

Beast of the Water

Available April 24

Border

Don’t Go

Available April 27

Welcome to the Rileys

Available April 29

Waiting for Superman

Available April 30

Hunting Evil

Here’s what’s leaving the streaming service this month

Available until April 30

A Thousand Junkies

A Walk to Remember

Abduction

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre

Bleeding Heart

Born on the Fourth of July

Broadway Danny Rose

Caddyshack

Caddyshack II

Chaos

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Liberty

Daybreakers

Cake

Delta Farce

Escape from Alcatraz

Field of Dreams

Foolish

Freedomland

Hairspray

He Got Game

Lars and the Real Girl

Marathon Man

Maximum Security

Mississippi Burning

Next Day Air

No Greater Love

Priceless

Revolutionary Road

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Silver

Space Jam

Thelma & Louise

Tomcats

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween

Unforgettable

Untamed Heart

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

What Lies Beneath

Young Adult

