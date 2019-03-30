Here's What’s New on Hulu in April 2019 — and What's Leaving

This month’s new streaming options on Hulu are more versatile than ever. Channel your inner cook with Barefoot Contessa, dance your heart out with Happy Feet or cry with The Time Traveler’s Wife — the options for licensed TV shows and movies are endless.
The streaming service is also premiering a couple originals this month and showing the premiere of the third season of The Bold Type.
Here’s what’s new on Hulu in April 2019 — and the shows and movies that are leaving.
Here’s the original content coming to Hulu in April 2019
April 1
Into The Dark: I’m Just F*cking With You: Episode 7 Premiere
April 19
Ramy: Complete Season 1 Premiere
Here are all the TV shows coming to Hulu in April 2019
Available April 1
Alone: Complete Season 5 (History Channel)
Ancient Aliens: Complete Seasons 1, 2, 3, 13 (History Channel)
Behind Bars: Rookie Year: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Born Behind Bars: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Cults and Extreme Belief: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 4 (Lifetime)
Mountain Men: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)
Raising Tourettes: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 3 (Bravo)
Available April 2
One-Punch Man: Special
Available April 5
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)
Available April 7
Rick Steves’ Europe: Complete Season 10 (PBS)
Available April 9
One-Punch Man: Season 2 Premiere
Available April 10
The Bold Type: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)
Chio’s School Road: Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
How Not to Summon a Demon Lord: Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Available April 11
The Last Ship: Complete Season 5 (TNT)
Available April 15
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1&2 (Food Network)
Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics: Complete Seasons 11-13 (Food Network)
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Fixer Upper: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)
How the Earth Works: Complete Season 1 (Science Channel)
The Last Alaskans: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Discovery Channel)
Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Season 2 (ID)
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Treehouse Masters: Complete Seasons 8-10 (Animal Planet)
Unearthed: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Science Channel)
What on Earth: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Science Channel)
Yukon Men: Complete Season 6 (Discovery Channel)
Available April 17
Bless This Mess: Series Premiere (ABC)
Available April 18
I Am The Night: Complete Season 1 (TNT)
Available April 22
The Posh Frock Shop: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)
Available April 23
Overlord: Episodes 1-13 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Available April 28
Attack on Titan: Season 3, Part 2 Premiere (Funimation)
Available April 29
Fairy Tail: Season 9, Episodes 291-303 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Available April 30
Vikings: Complete Season 5B (History Channel)
Here are all the movies coming to Hulu in April 2019
Available April 1
1492: Conquest of Paradise
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
Akeelah and the Bee
America’s Prince: The John F. Kennedy Jr. Story
An Everlasting Piece
At Close Range
Barton Fink
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beethoven’s 3rd
Beverly Hills Cop II
Big Fat Liar
Blow
Blown Away
Bounce
The Cable Guy
Case 39
The Clearing
Cold Mountain
Curious George: Follow that Monkey
Darkness
The Dark Mile
Days of Thunder
Diamonds are Forever
Die Another Day
Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
Dragonslayer
Eastern Promises
Escape from L.A.
Everything Must Go
The Falcon and the Snowman
Foxfire
Funny About Love
Funny Cow
Gloves Off
Goldfinger
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Happy Feet
Hollywood Homicide
Hot Shots! Part Deux
I Think I Love My Wife
In A World…
The Jerk
Jersey Girl
Kill the Irishman
Law of the Lawless
Liberty Stands Still
License to Drive
Like Mike
Little Monsters
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Minus Man
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
One Million American Dreams
Painkillers
Penelope
Playing By Heart
Practical Magic
Primal Fear
Project Nim
Racing with the Moon
Scary Movie 2
The Seven Year Itch
Sex Drive
The Shining
Six Degrees of Separation
The Spy Who Loved Me
Stories We Tell
Sunshine Cleaning
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Ultraviolet
Undisputed
Uninvited Guest
Up in Smoke
Up in the Air
White Noise
The World is not Enough
You Only Live Twice
Available April 2
A Quiet Place
Air Strike
Weightless
Available April 8
Finding Your Feet
Paranormal Activity
Available April 9
Destroyer
Available April 11
Tyrel
Available April 12
Pledge
Available April 14
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Available April 15
Enchanted April
Master of Disguise
We Are Columbine
Available April 17
Overboard
Available April 18
The Quake
Available April 21
Book Club
Noma – My Perfect Storm
Available April 22
The Next Three Days
The Sisters Brothers
Available April 23
Arcadia
Beast of the Water
Available April 24
Border
Don’t Go
Available April 27
Welcome to the Rileys
Available April 29
Waiting for Superman
Available April 30
Hunting Evil
Here’s what’s leaving the streaming service this month
Available until April 30
A Thousand Junkies
A Walk to Remember
Abduction
Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre
Bleeding Heart
Born on the Fourth of July
Broadway Danny Rose
Caddyshack
Caddyshack II
Chaos
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Liberty
Daybreakers
Cake
Delta Farce
Escape from Alcatraz
Field of Dreams
Foolish
Freedomland
Hairspray
He Got Game
Lars and the Real Girl
Marathon Man
Maximum Security
Mississippi Burning
Next Day Air
No Greater Love
Priceless
Revolutionary Road
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Silver
Space Jam
Thelma & Louise
Tomcats
Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween
Unforgettable
Untamed Heart
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
What Lies Beneath
Young Adult