If there’s anyone who’s been a figure of unrequited love on Game of Thrones, it’s been Ser Jorah Mormont, who will do anything for his queen, Daenerys Targaryen, despite seeing her romantic interludes with others.

So it’s fairly significant that the Westerosi knight (or rather, Iain Glen, the actor who plays Jorah) has weighed in favorably on her latest romance with none other than Jon Snow.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Glen shared that he thinks that Jorah has now made peace with never being seen as a viable romantic partner for Daenerys.

“I don’t know what people perceive,” Glen said. “But in my mind, there was a significant shift when he lost her love and made this journey to try and win it back; once he won her favor again and was in her orbit. Of course, there has always been a profound love there but him wanting a reciprocal physical love has gone and he was just happy to be with her.”

He also said that he believes that Jorah generally approves of Daenerys and Jon being together.

“He believes in Jon Snow like a lot of people do and has gotten to know him in their travels together last season,” he said. “He thinks he’s a good match with Daenerys best interests in mind. It’s a complicated emotion, but I think he feels that they would be a good unification and he’s basically supportive.”

With Jorah’s blessing, here’s to watching how Jon and Daeny’s romance plays out in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which premieres on April 14.

