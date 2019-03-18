Avengers: Endgame is set to be the biggest Marvel movie yet. But despite the dramatic tension in store for the many superheroes at hand, there’s one other character who wasn’t invited to the Marvel party this time around — and, in a parody trailer by YouTube channel Mightyraccoon!, has plenty to say about that. Enter Deadpool, who brings his signature wisecracks and disruptive third-wall-breaking behavior into the mix in the creative re-make of the trailer.

“Hello there again,” the adjusted trailer begins. An actor (not Ryan Reynolds) voices Deadpool’s character of Wade Wilson, who appears reclining casually in the desolate wasteland in which the original trailer also opens. When Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man begins to speak, Deadpool is quick to insert himself. “Oh shut up, Iron Man, let’s mute him,” Deadpool goes on. “Oh, this one’s dramatic… you’re in space whining about how you failed to save the universe?”

As the trailer’s intensity and stakes ramp up with dramatic cameos from Black Widow, Captain America, Bruce Banner, Hawkeye, Thor and Captain Marvel, Deadpool has his own commentary on what’s going on while the Avengers team is talking about their last effort to save the universe: “Boring. Boring.”

While Deadpool and the Avengers: Endgame cast are all part of the same Marvel universe, they have never appeared in a movie together — yet. For now, the comic anti-hero of Wade Wilson remains separate from his more serious Marvel counterparts, except in fan-made creations like this video, of course. The creator of the mash-up, whose YouTube bio and Patreon account lists him as Saruhan Saral, has over a million subscribers on his channel. He’s no stranger to splicing together different superhero moments; another video offers an alternative ending to Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26, while Deadpool 2 came out back in 2018.

