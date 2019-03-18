France's Prime Minister Bans Yellow Vest Protests on Paris' Champs-Elysees and in Other French Cities

A Gilet Jaune or 'Yellow Vest' protestor during Act 18 of protests on the Champs Elysees, which were presented as an "ultimatum" to President Macron, turn violent on the fourth month anniversary of the movement on March 16, 2019 in Paris, France. Since Saturday's riots, France's prime minister has announced a ban on yellow vest protests on Paris' Champs-Elysees avenue and in two other French cities.
Kiran Ridley—Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:42 PM EDT

(PARIS) — France’s prime minister has announced a ban on yellow vest protests on Paris’ Champs-Elysees avenue and in two other French cities following riots on Saturday that left luxury stores ransacked and charred from arson fires.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the ban would apply for an unspecified period in the neighborhoods that have been “the most impacted” in the cities of Paris, Bordeaux and Toulouse where repeated destruction has occurred since the yellow vest protest movement began in November.

Philippe announced new security measures Monday following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and top security officials aimed at avoiding a repeat of Saturday’s violence, in which rioters set life-threatening fires, ransacked luxury stores and attacked police around the Champs-Elysees.

He also said Paris police chief Michel Delpuech will be replaced this week by prefect Didier Lallement.

