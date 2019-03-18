Judge Orders Release of Michael Cohen FBI Search Warrant Documents

Michael Cohen, former attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump, arrives at the secure offices of the House Intelligence Committee in the basement of the House Visitors Center at the U.S. Capitol March 06, 2019 in Washington, D.C. A judge has directed prosecutors to publicly release documents related to the search warrant that authorized last year's FBI raids on Cohen's home and office.
Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:52 AM EDT

(NEW YORK) — A judge has directed prosecutors to publicly release documents related to the search warrant that authorized last year’s FBI raids on the home and office of President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III said redacted versions of the documents should be released Tuesday.

Media organizations had requested access to the records.

Pauley sentenced Cohen to prison in December for crimes including lying to Congress and paying two women to stay silent about affairs they claimed to have had with Trump.

Cohen is scheduled to report to prison in May.

Pauley had ruled early that some parts of the search warrant documents can remain secret because making them public could jeopardize ongoing investigations.

