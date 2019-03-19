Since 1923, TIME’s magazine covers have featured individuals, topics and events that have had considerable impact on the world around us. Framed by that recognizable red border, the covers have often driven national and global conversations.

And they have taken on a whole new level of visibility in the age of social media, being shared widely online in addition to their distribution in print. D.W. Pine, TIME’s creative director since 2010, designs and produces the covers every week. Under his direction, TIME’s Christine Blasey Ford cover recently won the American Society of Magazine Editors’ 2019 Cover of the Year. Pine was also named as one of Artsy’s “25 People Who Defined Visual Culture in 2018.”

Over the past year, TIME’s covers have highlighted the stories of communities fighting for change — from underpaid teachers in America to grieving parents of school shooting victims. They’ve featured breakthroughs in the entertainment industry, including Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians — films that brought the topic of diversity in Hollywood to the forefront. And they’ve depicted a string of tumultuous storylines in Donald Trump’s presidency.

On Friday, Pine will answer your questions about TIME’s weekly covers — and the process that goes into making them — in a Reddit AMA. The AMA will take place from 1 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET in the subreddit r/IAmA.

TIME Creative Director D.W. Pine at the TIME Magazine office in New York, NY. TIME

