Lest you forget, Will Smith thoughtfully reminded his nearly 30 million Instagram followers on Sunday that no one enjoys St. Patrick’s Day quite the way that he does.

The actor and Instagram enthusiast shared a throwback video of himself wearing a green plaid kilt and matching hat with knee-high green socks along with a freestyle rap about the aftermath of a day of celebration because of St. Patrick’s Day. The post, which prominently features a bunch of St. Patrick’s Day balloons, ended with Smith proudly showing off his dance moves.

While Smith initially shared the original video in honor of St. Patrick’s Day festivities last year in 2018, he decided to bless our timelines with his enthusiasm for this holiday this year, noting in his caption: “I just saw my post from last year… smh… My Bad.”

See Will Smith do the most for St. Patrick’s Day in the post below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.