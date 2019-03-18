A shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht left several people wounded on Monday morning. Police said they were investigating whether terrorism could have been a motive.
Local media quoted eyewitnesses saying shots had been fired on a tram, though TIME could not independently verify those reports. Images from the scene showed a tram at a standstill on a tramline between two roads.
Police said the attack took place at 24 Oktoberplein, a junction to the southwest of the city center.
The Dutch news website AD reported that anti-terror police had been called to the scene.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.