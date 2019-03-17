White House Aide: It's Unfair to Call New Zealand Mosque Shooting Suspect a President Trump Supporter

President Donald Trump listens during an event on border security in the Oval Office of the White House March 15, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:26 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — A top White House official says it’s unfair to cast the alleged New Zealand mosque shooter as a supporter of President Donald Trump based on one reference to Trump in a manifesto the suspect released before the attack.Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney tells “Fox News Sunday” that the shooter was a “disturbed individual” and “evil person.” Mulvaney says attempts to tie the shooter to any American politician “probably ignores some of the deeper difficulties that this sort of activity exposes.”

On another issue, Mulvaney said any resumption of missile or nuclear testing by North Korea would be a “truly disappointing turn of events.”

North Korea had halted such testing as it discussed denuclearization with the U.S.

Both sides failed to reach a deal at a February summit.

