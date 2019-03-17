Death Toll in New Zealand Mass Shooting Climbs to 50

People place flowers on a wall at the Botanical Gardens as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks in Christchurch on March 17, 2019. At least 50 people were killed and 36 injured in mass shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch Friday, 15 March. A 28-year-old Australian born, man Brenton Tarrant, appeared in Christchurch District Court on Saturday charged with murder.
Sanka Vidanagama—NurPhoto/Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:26 AM EDT

(CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand) — New Zealand police say they have found another body at one of the mosques that was attacked, raising the death toll in the shootings to 50.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush announced the latest death in a news conference Sunday. He says 36 victims remain hospitalized, with two of them in critical condition.

Bush also said that two people arrested around the time suspect Brenton Harrison Tarrant was apprehended are not believed to have been involved in the attacks on two mosques Friday.

He says one of those people has been released and the other has been charged with firearms offenses.

Tarrant is 28 and was arraigned Saturday on the first of many expected murder charges.

