The weather may be warming up, but the need for movies and TV shows to watch will always outweigh the outdoor temperature.

Whether you’re looking to avoid April rain showers or just aren’t ready to leave the house this weekend, there’s a great deal of original content, as well as licensed TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video this April. From acclaimed thriller A Quiet Place to the classic movie Beetlejuice, springtime may just be a fine time to pretend it’s Halloween.

When it comes to new shows and movies, here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime in April 2019.

Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in April 2019

Available April 5

The Tick: Season 2

Available April 12

Diablo Guardian: Season 2

Bug Diaries: Season 1

Available April 19

Bosch: Season 5

Here are the TV shows new on Amazon Prime in April 2019

Available April 1

Murder, She Wrote: Seasons 1-5

Stargate Universe: Season 1-2

The Bob Hope Specials (Curated Collection of Specials/Episodes)

The Carol Burnett Show (Curated Collection of Specials/Episodes)

The Red Skelton Hour (Curated Collection of Specials/Episodes)

Available April 25

Humans: Season 3

Available April 30

Vikings: Season 5

Here are the movies new on Amazon Prime in April 2019

Available April 1

1492: Conquest of Paradise

Addams Family Values

An Invited Guest

Beetlejuice

Beverly Hills Cop II

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Blown Away

Case 39

Days of Thunder

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dragonslayer

Escape from L.A.

An Everlasting Piece

Everything Must Go

Foxfire

Funny About Love

Goldfinger

In a World…

Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles

Law of the Lawless

Liberty Stands Still

Little Monsters

Live and Let Die

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

Primal Fear

Racing with the Moon

Sharkwater Extinction

Six Degrees of Separation

Starsky & Hutch

Stories We Tell

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

The Addams Family

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Minus Man

The Perfect Storm

The Shawshank Redemption

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Up in Smoke

Up in the Air

You Only Live Twice

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Chinatown

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Sabrina

Top Gun

The Two Jake

Available April 2

A Quiet Place

Available April 8

Finding Your Feet

Paranormal Activity 2

Available April 17

Overboard

Available April 18

Mid90s

Available April 21

Book Club

Available April 22

The Next Three Days

Available April 27

The Hole in the Ground

Available April 28

Welcome to the Rileys

Available April 29

Waiting for ‘Superman’

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.