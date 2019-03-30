The weather may be warming up, but the need for movies and TV shows to watch will always outweigh the outdoor temperature.
Whether you’re looking to avoid April rain showers or just aren’t ready to leave the house this weekend, there’s a great deal of original content, as well as licensed TV shows and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video this April. From acclaimed thriller A Quiet Place to the classic movie Beetlejuice, springtime may just be a fine time to pretend it’s Halloween.
When it comes to new shows and movies, here’s what’s new on Amazon Prime in April 2019.
Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in April 2019
Available April 5
The Tick: Season 2
Available April 12
Diablo Guardian: Season 2
Bug Diaries: Season 1
Available April 19
Bosch: Season 5
Here are the TV shows new on Amazon Prime in April 2019
Available April 1
Murder, She Wrote: Seasons 1-5
Stargate Universe: Season 1-2
The Bob Hope Specials (Curated Collection of Specials/Episodes)
The Carol Burnett Show (Curated Collection of Specials/Episodes)
The Red Skelton Hour (Curated Collection of Specials/Episodes)
Available April 25
Humans: Season 3
Available April 30
Vikings: Season 5
Here are the movies new on Amazon Prime in April 2019
Available April 1
1492: Conquest of Paradise
Addams Family Values
An Invited Guest
Beetlejuice
Beverly Hills Cop II
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Blown Away
Case 39
Days of Thunder
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Dragonslayer
Escape from L.A.
An Everlasting Piece
Everything Must Go
Foxfire
Funny About Love
Goldfinger
In a World…
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles
Law of the Lawless
Liberty Stands Still
Little Monsters
Live and Let Die
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
Primal Fear
Racing with the Moon
Sharkwater Extinction
Six Degrees of Separation
Starsky & Hutch
Stories We Tell
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
The Addams Family
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Minus Man
The Perfect Storm
The Shawshank Redemption
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Up in Smoke
Up in the Air
You Only Live Twice
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Chinatown
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Sabrina
Top Gun
The Two Jake
Available April 2
A Quiet Place
Available April 8
Finding Your Feet
Paranormal Activity 2
Available April 17
Overboard
Available April 18
Mid90s
Available April 21
Book Club
Available April 22
The Next Three Days
Available April 27
The Hole in the Ground
Available April 28
Welcome to the Rileys
Available April 29
Waiting for ‘Superman’