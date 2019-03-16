Former Putin Advisor Who Died in the U.S. Had a Fractured Neck: Report

Russian Press Minister Mikhail Lesin gives press conference at the Interfax News Agency in Moscow on Jan. 22, 2002 New documents released on March 16, 2019 show that a former adviser to Russia's president had a complete fracture of his neck in a Washington hotel room when he died in 2015.
Sergei Ilnitsky/—EPA/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
4:19 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Newly released documents show that a former adviser to Russia’s president had a complete fracture of his neck “at or near the time of his death” in a Washington hotel room in 2015.

The documents from the city’s medical examiner were released to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

In a report published Saturday, RFE says the finding offers no clear-cut evidence of foul play in the death of Mikhail Lesin, who was a key adviser to Russian leader Vladimir Putin during Putin’ rise to power.

But RFE says the documents provide “the most precise scientific description” yet of a death that’s been shrouded in suspicion. The official ruling was that Lesin died of blunt force trauma after falling repeatedly while intoxicated.

