Analysis Begins on the Voice Recorder Box From the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max Crash

BEA, the French agency for civil aviation safety, has begun technical work on the cockpit voice recorder from the Boeing 737 Max that crashed in Ethiopia, it said in a tweet on Saturday.

The work is being done in coordination with the Ethiopian investigation team. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing Co. are also taking part.

In Ethiopia today, Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said that it would take between five and six months to identify the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines jet.

BEA posted photos on its Twitter account of the recorder provided by the Ethiopian investigation team.

Ethiopia and France signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize the technical work to be done on the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder on Friday.

