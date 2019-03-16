Parkland School Shooting Suspect Told Officers He Heard 'Demons' After Capture

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz sits down at the defense table for a status hearing on Jan. 15, 2019, at the Broward Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It was reported on March 16, 2019 that he told officers moments after his capture he was hearing demons.
Amy Beth Bennett/Sun Sentinel—TNS/Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:26 AM EDT

(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) — The suspect in last year’s Florida high school massacre told officers moments after his capture he was hearing demons.

Body-camera video released by prosecutors Friday begins with Nikolas Cruz handcuffed and on the ground on Feb. 14, 2018, with an officer kneeling beside him. A Coral Springs officer wearing the body camera asks the then 19-year-old suspect, “What’s going on today, bro?”

Cruz replies, “Demons, man. Voices.” Cruz then says, “What happened?”

The officer wearing the body camera says, “Just be quiet.” While out of view, Cruz sounds like he is hyperventilating and sobbing.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty for a life sentence. Prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.

