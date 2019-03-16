Tropical Cyclone Kills Over 140 People in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi

Vehicles get caught in the rain as tropical cyclone Idai begins to come from central Mozambique to the flooded district of Chikwawa, southern Malawi on March 15, 2019. Associated Press reports that 140 have been killed by the cyclone in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.
Amos Gumulira—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:01 AM EDT

(HARARE, Zimbabwe) — Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi have been hit by a vicious cyclone that has killed more than 140 people, left hundreds more missing and stranded tens of thousands who are cut off from roads and telephones in mainly poor, rural areas.

U.N. and government officials report that Cyclone Idai has affected more than 1.5 million people in the three southern African countries.

Hardest hit is Mozambique’s central port city of Beira where the airport is closed, electricity is out and hundreds of homes have been destroyed. The storm hit Beira late Thursday and moved westward into Zimbabwe and Malawi, affecting thousands more, particularly in eastern areas bordering Mozambique.

Homes, schools, businesses, hospitals and police stations have been destroyed by the cyclone. Thousands have been marooned by the heavy flooding.

