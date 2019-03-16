Pittsburgh Jewish Group Raises Money for New Zealand Muslim Community After Mosque Shootings

A Pittsburgh Jewish group is raising money for the victims of mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand as a show of gratitude for the previous generosity shown by Muslim groups.

Last October, after a gunman killed 11 people at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, Muslim groups were quick to raise money for the Jewish community there.

In the wake of Friday’s terror attack on two Christchurch mosques that took the lives of 49 people and injured at least 40, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is working to reciprocate the support that Pittsburgh’s Jewish community received from Muslim groups in its own time of need.

Last October, a crowdfunding campaign called “Muslims Unite for Pittsburgh Synagogue” raised more than $200,000 in four days for the Pittsburgh shooting victims. In a Friday statement, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said it is now accepting donations to help repay that kindness.

“Unfortunately, we are all too familiar with the devastating effect a mass shooting has on a faith community,” said Meryl Ainsman, chair of the board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. “We are filled with grief over this senseless act of hate. May those who were injured heal quickly and fully, and may the memories of the victims forever be a blessing.”

According to the statement, donors can give online at the Jewish Federation’s website, or send checks to 2000 Technology Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.