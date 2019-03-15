It can sometimes be hard to find joy on Instagram, with its myriads of influencers and carefully curated content, but following artist Nathan W. Pyle can remedy an oversaturation of Internet fatigue.

Pyle, who illustrates and writes “Strange Planet,” a quirky comic series about wry and earnest extraterrestials makes the case that life on other planets may not be that much different from our own. Pyle’s aliens experience joy, heartbreak and challenges in many of the same instances that the average human Joe does.

Pyle’s comics have struck a chord on the Internet, especially on Instagram, where his Strange Planet has accumulated a viral following, clocking in at a whopping 1 million followers. His otherworldly comics are so popular that Pyle has even launched Strange Planet-themed merchandise, ranging from shirts to beach towels.

If you’re looking to bring some joy to your timeline, consider giving Pyle’s account a follow. See some of his best comics below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.