Robert Mueller Asks Judge to Postpone Sentencing of Ex-Trump Campaign Official Cooperating in Investigations

Rick Gates, a former top official in Trump's campaign, leaves the Federal courthouse with lawyer Tom Green, in Washington, D.C., on February 23, 2018, after pleading guilty to conspiracy and lying to the FBI. On March 15, 2019, special counsel Robert Mueller asked a judge to postpone Rick Gates' sentencing since he is helping with ongoing investigations.
Evelyn Hockstein—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By CHAD DAY / AP
11:15 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Rick Gates, a key cooperator in the special counsel’s Russia investigation, is not ready to be sentenced because he’s continuing to help with “several ongoing investigations.”

That’s according to a new court filing in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Gates is a central figure in not only the Mueller probe into Russian election interference but also federal investigations in New York into President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee and foreign lobbying.

It’s unclear if the delay of Gates’ sentencing is reflection of Mueller’s timeline or the status of the other investigations.

Gates pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy and false statement charges related to Ukrainian lobbying and political consulting he carried out with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Manafort has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

