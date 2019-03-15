As soon as Katy Perry said she was “open” to collaborating with Taylor Swift at the 2019 iHeartRadio awards, fans flipped for it.

“I’m open! Open, open, open!” Perry said excitedly, emulating an artificially intelligent robot, a shtick she was performing for the interview. “I’m a loveable A.I.!”

The news about Perry’s perspective on working with Swift comes after the pop princesses appeared to put their beef to rest last year. A dispute over backup dancers led to a long and complicated association dating back nearly 10 years. And it looked like any “bad blood” was officially over when Katy Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch, which Swift shared on her Instagram story.

Perry has been vocal about wanting to be friends, going so far as to say as much on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. From the looks of things, their feud is over if this interview moment lighting up the internet is any indication.

Fans were more than open to the idea as well.

Swift won awards for best music video for “Delicate,” best tour, and best fan army. While Perry did not receive a nomination this year, she has been nominated for several accolades at the ceremony before and served as a presenter.

The 2018 American Music Awards marked Swift’s return to the awards show circuit after a three-year absence. Swift sported a glittery sequined romper while Perry channeled a very glamorous retro Barbie look.

And some even thought they found clues.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.