5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Weekend

Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O teams up with producer Danger Mouse for an unexpected, haunting new project on Lux Prima. Three pop stars of three different backgrounds join up for a fun-loving power move on “R.I.P.” with Sofia Reyes, Rita Ora and Anitta. A new girl band — backed by Charli XCX — makes their debut with the spunky rock-pop single “Win.” Sia, Labrinth and Diplo share their latest warm-weather bop with “No New Friends” just in time for spring break. And L.A.-based singer-songwriter Stephen mixes electronic production and intimate vocals in creative ways on “Voyeur Girl.”
