By Cady Lang
11:59 AM EDT

Two reporters wearing green coats while doing a live segment on CNN provided the perfect opportunity for the Internet to have a little fun using the coats as green screens.

In a clip on Reddit, a user posted a video of the reporters’ green coats being replaced with footage of Jimmy Barnes from Kirin J Callinan’s music video for the electric-country song “Big Enough;” Barnes’ portion of the song had already been the inspiration for many a meme online and several parody remixes, so its use for this green screen prank felt especially fitting.

While green clothing/green screen pranks are nothing new, this viral moment felt especially hilarious since there were two different green coats, which provided ample opportunity to alternate green screen footage, giving a whole new meaning to the phrase, “double the trouble, double the fun.”

Watch the full green screen trick below.

