Move over, Grumpy Cat. These dogs are ready for their close-ups.

In the world of Instagram influencers testing out new beauty products, so-called BeauTubers (the portmanteau of beauty and Youtube) doing make-up tutorials, reality TV hair and makeup lessons, and internet commenters remarking on everyone’s glow-ups, it’s clear that the world loves a good makeover. Perhaps that is what inspired these two pups to test out their owner’s lipstick.

Australian young adult novelist Jenna Guillaume posted a photo of her newly done-up dog to Twitter with the straight-forward caption, “Well. He found my lipstick.” The photo showed the bold pup testing out an equally bold shade of lipstick, artfully arranged on his fur.

That wasn’t the end of the makeovers, though. Turns out Guillaume’s other dog was so inspired by the puppy glow-up that it decided to get in on the fun, too, and tested the lipstick out like this was a Sephora for dogs.

Guillaume, seemingly resigned to having two fabulous-looking dogs and no lipstick of her own, simply noted, “Takes after his big brother smh.”

If these pups keep trying out new hot lewks, they may end up on our next list of the 100 Most Influential Animals, next to Pizza Rat, Mickey Mouse, and, of course, Grumpy Cat.

