Africa's New Slavery Problem

By the time his Libyan captors branded his face, Sunday Iabarot had already run away twice and had been sold three times.

The gnarled scar that covers most of the left side of his face appears to show a crude number 3. His jailer carved it into his cheek with a fire-heated knife, cutting and cauterizing at the same time.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Iabarot left Nigeria in February 2016 with a plan to head northward and buy passage on a smuggler’s boat destined for Europe, where he had heard from friends on Facebook that jobs were plentiful. The journey of more than 2,500 miles would take him across the trackless desert plains of Niger and through the lawless tribal lands of southern Libya before depositing him at the southern shore of the Mediterranean Sea. He never made it. Instead, he was captured the moment he arrived in Libya, then sold to armed men who kept a stable of African migrants they exploited for labor and ransom.

To read the full story, click here

Contact us at editors@time.com.

This appears in the March 25, 2019 issue of TIME.