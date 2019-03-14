Saved by the Cell: Mobile Phone Stops Bow and Arrow Attack in Australia

Photo provided by the NSW Police Force on Mar. 14, 2019.
By Amy Gunia
1:04 AM EDT

A 43-year-old Australian man’s mobile phone was the only thing that stood between him and a pointy arrow during an attack in Australia Wednesday morning, according to police.

A confrontation occurred outside the man’s house in Nimbin, which is approximately 110 miles south of Brisbane. When he noticed a man, who was known to him, standing outside his house with a bow and arrow he took out his phone to videotape him, according to a statement from the New South Wales (NSW) Police Force.

The attacker allegedly shot an arrow at the man, which pierced the phone. The force of the arrow caused the phone to hit the man’s chin, according to the police statement.

He suffered only minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.

A 39-year-old man was taken to the Nimbin Police Station, where he was charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offense, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage, according to the police statement.

The attacker was granted bail and is set to appear in court on Apr. 15.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE