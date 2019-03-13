British Lawmakers Reject Brexit Plan to Leave EU Without Exit Deal

(STRASBOURG, France) — Britain’s Parliament has voted to reject having the country leave the European Union without a divorce agreement, a decision that lessens but does not remove the chance of a chaotic “no-deal” Brexit.

The vote Wednesday night also increases the chances that Britain’s exit from the bloc will be delayed.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

British lawmakers voted 312 to 308 for a motion that “rejects the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement and a Framework for the Future relationship.”

The vote has political but not legal force. A no-deal Brexit could still happen unless Britain and the EU ratify a divorce agreement or Britain decides to cancel its departure.

British lawmakers now plan to vote Thursday on whether to ask the EU to delay the country’s March 29 departure day.

Contact us at editors@time.com.