Facebook and Instagram Outages Are Impacting Users Worldwide

(Bloomberg) — It’s not just your Facebook page that’s down.

Users of Facebook Inc. and two of its popular side shoots, Instagram and Messenger, are experiencing technical difficulties today.

Reports on Downdetector, a website for reporting problems on applications and websites, have ranged from troubles logging into accounts to the inability to post comments or photos.

Some users are encountering a message that indicates the site is currently down for maintenance. The site has been down since about noon eastern time.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” according to a Facebook spokesperson.

