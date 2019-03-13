Senate Confirms Neomi Rao to Fill Brett Kavanaugh's Appeals Court Seat Despite Controversy

Neomi Rao testifies during a Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Feb. 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee, Neomi Rao, to replace Brett Kavanaugh on a high-profile appeals court on March 13, 2019.
Zach Gibson—Getty Images
By MATTHEW DALY / AP
(WASHINGTON) — The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Brett Kavanaugh on a high-profile appeals court.

Senators voted 53-46 to confirm White House official Neomi Rao for a seat on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Rao, 45, heads the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, where she plays a key role in Trump’s efforts to roll back federal rules and regulations. She also worked in the George W. Bush White House but has never tried a case in state or federal court.

Trump nominated Rao for the seat left vacant when Kavanaugh joined the Supreme Court last fall.

Lawmakers from both parties expressed concerns about her past writings about sexual assault. Rao distanced herself from language used as an undergraduate.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

