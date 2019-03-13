Canada Is Now Barring the Boeing 737 Max 8 From Its Airspace

Forensics investigators and recovery teams collect personal effects and other materials from the crash site of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 on March 12, 2019 in Bishoftu, Ethiopia. Canada's transport minister says on March 13, 2019 the country is closing air space to the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet after an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner crashed.
Jemal Countess—Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:36 PM EDT

(HEJERE, Ethiopia) — Canada’s transport minister says the country is closing air space to the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner that killed 157 people.

Canada becomes the latest country to bar the Boeing 737 Max as the investigation into the latest crash, the second in just over five months, is underway.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said new information they received Wednesday morning in the form of satellite data shows a possible but unproven similarity to a previous Max 8 crash.

Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies and does not intend to issue new recommendations about the aircraft to customers.

Given the proximity to the U.S Canada’s decision to ground the planes may cause problems for U.S. airlines.

