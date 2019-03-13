6 Students, 2 Teachers Killed in School Shooting in Brazil: Official

Police officers guard the entrance of the Raul Brasil State School in Suzano, Brazil on March 13, 2019. The state government of Sao Paulo said two teenagers, armed with guns and wearing hoods, entered the school and began shooting at students. 6 people were killed. They then killed themselves, according to the statement.
Mauricio Sumiya—Futura Press/AP
By Associated Press
March 13, 2019

(SAO PAULO) — The governor of Sao Paulo says two young men, wearing hoods and carrying several weapons, opened fired at a school in southern Brazil, killing eight people before taking their own lives.

Wednesday’s shooting happened in a public school in Suzano, a suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city.

Gov. Joao Doria says the two attackers were believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. He says authorities don’t believe the two were former students.

Doria says the dead included two teachers and six students, and several more people had been hospitalized after sustaining injuries.

Latin America’s largest nation has the largest number of annual homicides in the world, but school shootings are rare.

Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro recently announced that gun ownership controls would be loosened.

