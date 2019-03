A federal judge has sentenced former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to more than 3 1/2 additional years in prison.

That’s on top of the roughly four-year sentence he received in a separate case in Virginia last week.

The sentence followed a scathing assessment by the judge and a prosecutor of Manafort’s crimes.

