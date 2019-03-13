President Trump Says He Greatly Appreciates Nancy Pelosi's Impeachment Comments

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One at the White House on March 8, 2019, in Washington, DC.
MANDEL NGAN—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:45 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agree: He shouldn’t be impeached.

Trump tweeted Wednesday he greatly appreciates Pelosi’s “statement against impeachment” but says “everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong.” Trump claims his first years in office have been “the most successful first two years in history” and asks how anyone with such a record can be removed from office when “impeachment is for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’?”

Special counsel Robert Mueller is examining whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia and whether Trump tried to obstruct the investigation. Trump insists “there was no collusion.”

Pelosi told The Washington Post this week she’s not for impeachment, at least for now, saying the Republican president is “just not worth it” without overwhelming support for his removal.

