Joe Biden Tells Audience He Might Need Their Energy 'in a Few Weeks' as He Teases 2020 Run

(WASHINGTON) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is criticizing President Donald Trump’s leadership and questioning Republicans’ commitment to middle class America, teasing out themes of a possible 2020 presidential run.

Biden, a Democrat, spoke Tuesday to a gathering of the International Fire Fighters Association.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

He has not announced a presidential bid, but the audience waved “Run Joe, Run” signs. Biden asked them to save their energy a little longer, because “I may need it in a few weeks.”

Biden repeatedly ripped into Republicans, questioning those who oppose collective bargaining rights, saying: “Who the hell are these guys?”

He also criticized the Republican-championed tax cut signed into law by Trump, arguing they benefit the wealthy at the expense of the middle class.

Contact us at editors@time.com.