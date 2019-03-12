President Trump Says Airplanes Are 'Far Too Complex to Fly' After Ethiopian Airlines 737 Crash

(Bloomberg) — President Donald Trump weighed into the controversy engulfing Boeing Co.’s 737 Max on Tuesday, saying airplanes “are becoming far too complex to fly.”

The comments came just minutes after the U.K. joined other nations across the world in grounding the 737 Max aircraft in response to a second crash of the model in five months on Sunday.

While investigators are still piecing together why an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max plunged to the ground minutes after takeoff Sunday, regulators across the globe opted for caution, even as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has said the jet model remains airworthy.

Earlier, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia closed their air space to 737 Max planes, and on Monday, China and Indonesia also halted flights.

Boeing shares slipped 3.7 in New York, after logging the biggest drop among S&P 500 Index members the prior day.

The trend toward safer flying has been building for years as U.S. regulators, the airlines and safety investigators brought on board new safety technologies, better monitoring of potential hazards and improved training. The improving U.S. accident figures don’t include passengers dying of medical emergencies.

Boeing said Tuesday that the FAA isn’t mandating action on the 737 Max at this time.

