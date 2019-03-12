Facebook Removed Elizabeth Warren's Ads Calling for the Breakup of Facebook

Facebook removed ads from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign that called for the breakup of Facebook and other tech companies — but said it was reinstating them after a report from Politico highlighted that the ads were taken down.

Warren’s ads picked up the message from the senator’s recently released plan to target the companies that hold power in Silicon Valley. The plan calls for passing laws that would prevent companies from offering and participating in the same marketplace, and appointing regulators who would reverse “illegal and anti-competitive tech mergers.”

“Three companies have vast power over our economy and our democracy. Facebook, Amazon and Google,” the ads read, according to Politico. “We all use them. But in their rise to power, they’ve bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit and tilted the playing field in their favor.”

Politico reports that a message appeared on three ads that said, “This ad was taken down because it goes against Facebook’s advertising policies.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement to Politico, the company said it had taken down the ads, but that it was restoring them.

“We removed the ads because they violated our policies against use of our corporate logo,” a Facebook spokesperson said. “In the interest of allowing robust debate, we are restoring the ads.”

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.