(WASHINGTON) — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is refusing to say whether President Donald Trump really thinks Democrats “hate” Jewish people.

Before Trump left the White House on Friday for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, he said the Democrats have become an “anti-Jewish party.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Later in the day, Trump told Republican National Committee donors that Democrats “hate” Jewish people. That’s according to a person who heard the comment but spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private remark.

Trump made the comments after a House resolution failed to call out freshman Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar by name for making statements that some viewed as anti-Semitic. Trump called the resolution “disgraceful.”

Several reporters asked Sanders on Monday if Trump really thinks Democrats “hate” Jews, but she wouldn’t specifically answer the question.

Contact us at editors@time.com.