Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to Aretha Franklin, the inimitable Queen of Soul, with a beautiful performance of Franklin’s 1968 hit, “Ain’t No Way,” which earned a standing ovation during Sunday night’s Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul.

Hudson initially opened the concert with Hudson performing “Respect” and “Think,” but it was Hudson’s emotional, moving homage to Franklin with “Ain’t No Way” that helped bring the house down. Hudson’s prominent role in the tribute concert was fitting, considering that she’ll be portraying Franklin in the upcoming biopic feature, about the legendary singer appropriately titled Respect. According to Variety, Hudson was personally selected by Franklin to portray her in the film before she passed, a compliment of the highest order when you consider Franklin’s very high bar for anyone who could be considered a diva.

The tribute concert also included performances by Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia, Patti LaBelle, Janelle Monae, Yolanda Adams, Alicia Keys, SZA and John Legend.

Watch Hudson honor Franklin with her gorgeous performance below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.